Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,613 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Etsy by 400.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the third quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Etsy by 403.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Etsy by 226.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 184.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Etsy from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.43.

ETSY opened at $134.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.80. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $187.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $594.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.19 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 123.01% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post -5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $262,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $262,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $1,722,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 501,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,345,813.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,422 shares of company stock valued at $26,753,386. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

