Strs Ohio Sells 1,281 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MOH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $1,064,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,056.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,194.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $1,064,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,056.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,150 shares of company stock worth $2,489,279. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $302.76 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.78 and a twelve month high of $374.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $327.00 and its 200 day moving average is $327.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.11. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Articles

