International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.81.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE IFF opened at $115.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $83.14 and a 12 month high of $148.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.10 and a 200-day moving average of $107.05.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

