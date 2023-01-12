Piper Sandler Increases Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target to $375.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.10.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $350.31 on Wednesday. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $244.21 and a one year high of $430.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.48 and a 200-day moving average of $303.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.36). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $848.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 20.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,377,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $363,554,000 after buying an additional 229,133 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

