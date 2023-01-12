Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Given New $375.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cooper Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $378.10.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

NYSE COO opened at $350.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $317.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $430.67.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $848.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Cooper Companies by 65.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 410.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 60.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

