US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $7,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,911.3% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.20.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $337,788.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 256,096 shares in the company, valued at $88,091,902.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $291,351.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,022,954.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $337,788.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 256,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,091,902.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 85,326 shares of company stock worth $31,637,469 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $397.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $541.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $368.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.62.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $495.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.45 million. Research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

