US Bancorp DE Has $7.83 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $7,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 196.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 183.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.29.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $299.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $547.37.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 8.15%. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

