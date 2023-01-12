Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,485 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth $1,426,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 75.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 36.5% in the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 29,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.96. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.02.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 942.47%. Analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

