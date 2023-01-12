Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.97 Million Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 337,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,210 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 18.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $510,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,453,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 305,310 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 129.9% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 36,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PMT opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average is $14.06. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $18.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -108.84%.

PMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jonestrading cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

