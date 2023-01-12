Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.06 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,737 shares of company stock valued at $9,796,822. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE AMP opened at $329.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $339.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $319.66 and a 200-day moving average of $284.66.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.70.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

