BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,356 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 973,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 24,344 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 140,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000.

NYSE:MUI opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

