Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,110 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.10% of Natera worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,212 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $324,784.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,016.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,212 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $324,784.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,016.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $48,883.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 570,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,546,426.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,716 shares of company stock worth $1,590,467 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Natera stock opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $78.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.81.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Natera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.82.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

