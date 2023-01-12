Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Position Boosted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Edison International by 34.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Edison International by 30.8% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 30.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Edison International by 2,742.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 532,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,186,000 after acquiring an additional 514,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $69.42 on Thursday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.96.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.7375 dividend. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 156.09%.

EIX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

