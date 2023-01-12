Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 6,077 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.9% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 23.9% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBA opened at $34.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.26. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $29.54 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.60.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.1614 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 52.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

