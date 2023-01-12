Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RS. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,524,000 after acquiring an additional 359,364 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,560,000 after acquiring an additional 282,481 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 28.0% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,194,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,963,000 after acquiring an additional 261,250 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,981,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,590,000 after acquiring an additional 258,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 125.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 360,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,789,000 after acquiring an additional 200,352 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:RS opened at $210.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.55 and a 200-day moving average of $191.66. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $145.79 and a 52 week high of $216.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,413.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,413.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total value of $1,961,246.82. Following the transaction, the president now owns 77,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,631,920.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,479,608. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

