Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.25 Million Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,575 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 366.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

PEAK stock opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.43. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.