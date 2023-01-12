Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 49,154 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,154 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 984,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UDR Stock Up 4.4 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on UDR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

UDR stock opened at $40.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $60.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.60.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 310.20%.

UDR Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.