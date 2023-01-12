Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 112.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 40.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 72.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 497.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 46.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

APH opened at $80.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.38. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $83.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.19%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

