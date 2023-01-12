Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.71 Million Stock Position in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 479,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 3.74% of Caledonia Mining worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Caledonia Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 16.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 48.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caledonia Mining Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN CMCL opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $183.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.76. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $18.23.

Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend

Caledonia Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.35%.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

