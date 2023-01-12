Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 20,944 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,944 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 64.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $42.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.47. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

