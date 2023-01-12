Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 514 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,795,000 after acquiring an additional 51,393 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,126,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,648,000 after acquiring an additional 20,536 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,678,000 after acquiring an additional 36,999 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 950,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,128,000 after acquiring an additional 47,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 146.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,121,000 after acquiring an additional 249,553 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $206.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.07. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.48 and a 12-month high of $263.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.89. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $250.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 84.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total value of $558,256.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.83.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

