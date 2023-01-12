Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Equinix from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.33.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $715.12 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $777.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $662.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $639.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a PE ratio of 93.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.09%.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $455,381.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,741.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $13,088,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,770. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

