Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 8,042 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,042 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.40% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 159.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 39,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MOO opened at $88.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.19. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $80.50 and a 1 year high of $109.19.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

