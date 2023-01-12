Van ECK Associates Corp Has $5.70 Million Stock Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,558,168 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 51.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 51.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 20.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $61.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.41. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $77.90. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $261.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.38 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $60,131.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,722,703.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLKB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

