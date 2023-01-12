Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 320,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,469 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Newtek Business Services were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 422.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 171,306 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the second quarter worth $2,366,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 96,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the first quarter worth $2,108,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the second quarter worth $1,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Newtek Business Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.41. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $410.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Newtek Business Services Increases Dividend

Newtek Business Services ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 89.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.67%. This is an increase from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEWT. TheStreet lowered shares of Newtek Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newtek Business Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Featured Articles

