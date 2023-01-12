Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 505,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,380 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,225,000 after buying an additional 141,736 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 29,678 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 26,781 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 65,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $966,000. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RC stock opened at $11.79 on Thursday. Ready Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.57%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.87%.

RC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Ready Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Ready Capital to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

