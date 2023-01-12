Van ECK Associates Corp Has $5.57 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,278 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $70.09 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.70.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKE. Raymond James decreased their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

