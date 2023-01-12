Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,010,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,660 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.44% of Chimera Investment worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.37. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 73.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.31%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CIM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Chimera Investment to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Chimera Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

About Chimera Investment

(Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.