Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,404 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.70.

Insider Activity at Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESS opened at $222.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.14 and a 200-day moving average of $243.39. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.24 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 159.42%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.