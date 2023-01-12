Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
Shares of OXLCM stock opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.72. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $25.45.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oxford Lane Capital (OXLCM)
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.