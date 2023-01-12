GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:GNT)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GNT opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $5.84.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
