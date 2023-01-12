GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:GNT)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE GNT opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $5.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 354,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 31,559 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 106,296 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 157,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 71,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

