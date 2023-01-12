STERIS (NYSE:STE) Shares Up 4.8%

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $200.78 and last traded at $199.94. 3,302 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 444,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on STE. Needham & Company LLC cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.40.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,824.29, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.44.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently -1,708.94%.

Institutional Trading of STERIS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in STERIS during the third quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 121.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 414.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.