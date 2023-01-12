Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

AON has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. AON has a dividend payout ratio of 13.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AON to earn $14.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $312.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $300.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.89. The stock has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. AON has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AON will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AON by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,379,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in AON by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 375,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,220,000 after buying an additional 25,901 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in AON by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 207,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,706,000 after buying an additional 13,754 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in AON by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 9,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AON by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,013,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

