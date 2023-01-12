Realty Income Co. (O) to Issue Jan 23 Dividend of $0.25 on February 15th

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) declared a jan 23 dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2485 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, February 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st.

Realty Income has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Realty Income has a payout ratio of 202.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.4%.

O opened at $66.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.61. The company has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 61.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.76. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on O. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 25.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 2,969.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 1,699.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

