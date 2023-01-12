Hansa Investment Company Limited (HAN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.80 on February 24th

Hansa Investment Company Limited (LON:HAN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hansa Investment Stock Performance

Shares of LON HAN opened at GBX 180 ($2.19) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 178.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 180.88. The company has a market cap of £216 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 36.86, a current ratio of 36.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Hansa Investment has a 12 month low of GBX 166 ($2.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 218.67 ($2.66).

Hansa Investment Company Profile

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

