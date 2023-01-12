Hansa Investment Company Limited (HAN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.80 on February 24th

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2023

Hansa Investment Company Limited (LON:HANGet Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hansa Investment Stock Performance

Shares of LON HAN opened at GBX 180 ($2.19) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 178.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 180.88. The company has a market cap of £216 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 36.86, a current ratio of 36.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Hansa Investment has a 12 month low of GBX 166 ($2.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 218.67 ($2.66).

Hansa Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Hansa Investment (LON:HAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Hansa Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansa Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.