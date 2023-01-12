Cintas Co. (CTAS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Cintas has raised its dividend by an average of 18.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 39 years. Cintas has a payout ratio of 32.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cintas to earn $13.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $453.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $448.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.62. Cintas has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $470.23. The company has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cintas by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

