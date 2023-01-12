Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) fell 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.59 and last traded at $29.66. 1,511 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 308,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAFE. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Safehold from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Safehold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Safehold Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.61.

Safehold Announces Dividend

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.57 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 54.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 31.70%.

Institutional Trading of Safehold

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Safehold by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Safehold by 13.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 25,595 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Safehold in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Safehold by 3.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Safehold by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,072,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,546,000 after purchasing an additional 43,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

