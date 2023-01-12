Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Trading Up 5.9%

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $223.40 and last traded at $223.32. Approximately 4,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 220,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.82.

MEDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.75 and its 200 day moving average is $180.68.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $383.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,433,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,752.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,121 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after buying an additional 294,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Medpace by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,207,000 after buying an additional 21,868 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Medpace by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 699,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,871,000 after buying an additional 10,282 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Medpace by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,456,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

