Guggenheim Increases Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $210.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Guggenheim from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FIVE. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $186.15.

Five Below Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $191.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.51. Five Below has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $193.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $645.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.16 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total transaction of $1,746,005.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,150.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $701,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,447.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total transaction of $1,746,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,150.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,575 shares of company stock valued at $6,200,885. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Five Below during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 2,876.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Five Below by 29.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the second quarter valued at $59,000.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Stories

