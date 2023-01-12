Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 631,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,165,000 after buying an additional 136,826 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,667,000 after buying an additional 86,298 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 75,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after buying an additional 29,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW opened at $88.79 on Thursday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $73.80 and a one year high of $97.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

