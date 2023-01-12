Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 415 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $1,042,207.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,781,733.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $222.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.47. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 636.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 265.72%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

