Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRGE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF stock opened at $42.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.07. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $58.85.

