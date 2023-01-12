QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,347,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 577.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 40,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 32,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 10,462 shares during the last quarter. 26.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 277,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,122.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,843 shares of company stock worth $318,206. Company insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QuantumScape Trading Up 8.3 %

A number of research firms recently commented on QS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QuantumScape from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $7.21 on Thursday. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 25.68 and a current ratio of 25.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 5.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

