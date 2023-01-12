Keybank National Association OH Purchases 510 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 331.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $682,000. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of CRI stock opened at $83.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.92 and its 200 day moving average is $74.31. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.65 and a 12 month high of $100.07.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $818.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $235,969.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,523,554.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $363,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,787.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $235,969.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,523,554.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,610 shares of company stock worth $6,935,813 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRI. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading

