Keybank National Association OH Buys 3,451 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,882,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,660,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629,874 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,658,000 after buying an additional 10,021,569 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,780,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,984,000 after buying an additional 8,526,488 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,877,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,950,000 after buying an additional 7,836,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 214.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,398,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,193,000 after buying an additional 7,092,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

Insider Activity

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,247,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,042.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,247,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,042.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,336.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,303 shares of company stock worth $8,816,980. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $30.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.63. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of -67.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -165.22%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

