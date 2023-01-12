Keybank National Association OH Boosts Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Barclays raised their price objective on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.13.

IQV stock opened at $221.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.02. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $263.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

