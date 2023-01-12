Keybank National Association OH Grows Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $694,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,809.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT opened at $248.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.83. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $265.79.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

