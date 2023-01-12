Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 27,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 408,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,650,000 after buying an additional 206,021 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valero Energy Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.29.

Valero Energy stock opened at $133.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.04 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

