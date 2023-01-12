Keybank National Association OH Has $404,000 Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in LKQ were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in LKQ by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after buying an additional 2,819,542 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in LKQ by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,508,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $712,227,000 after buying an additional 1,099,881 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after buying an additional 914,423 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,374,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in LKQ by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,891,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,735,000 after acquiring an additional 364,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $57.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.64. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.79.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

