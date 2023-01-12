Keybank National Association OH Decreases Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 1,324.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HUBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.
Hub Group Stock Up 3.3 %
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.20. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
